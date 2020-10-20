Some Clearing Today; More Rain and Snow Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see areas of dense fog this morning, then some clearing this afternoon as a surface trough moves through the area. Highs will rebound into the 40s later today.

Another upper level disturbance will move through tonight, bringing some light rain and snow. Although the precipitation will be light, there may be a couple of slick spots on some area roads for your Wednesday morning commute.

A strong cold front blasts through the area Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing much colder air and some snow. The heaviest snow with this system may be in northwest South Dakota. Highs only in the 20′s to lower 30′s on Thursday.

A strong storm system rolls in this weekend with widespread snow and very cold temperatures. Many parts of our region could see more than 4″ of snow this weekend. Travel will become hazardous.

