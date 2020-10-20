Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office has new tool to deal with people in crisis

Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program
Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The idea is to give law enforcement another tool when they’re dealing with people who may be having a mental health crisis.

The Pennington County Sheriff''s Office is one of 18 sheriff’s offices across the state in the Virtual Crisis Care pilot program.

When a deputy arrives on scene they now have the option, through a laptop, of connecting that person to a mental health profession with Avera out of Sioux Falls through a video link.. That gives law enforcement someone to turn to to help de-escalate a situation and hopefully end up with a better outcome for everyone involved. It was used seven times in Pennington County last month and once so far this month.

Capt. Mark Hughes says, “Typically if people are making homicidal or suicidal statements or if people have shown the inability to care for themselves or any other type of crisis, we can put them in touch with these people. Avera e-care supplied us with 15 iPads. We put some of those in our contract communities, we assign those to patrol deputies before every shift and they have those with them in the field in the event they need to use them.” That program is funded through the Leona M and Harry B Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Latest News

News

Homelessness shouldn’t be made political in Rapid City Mayor’s eyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With cold weather already here, homelessness has been a hot topic in Rapid City for the last few weeks. And the issue was reignited Friday night.

News

Love and celebration outweighed a terminal diagnosis for couples Wedding Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
What might feel like a death sentence for some, was actually a wake-up call for Nicole and her boyfriend, a wake-up call that led to the biggest and happiest day of their lives.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.

News

Noiser skies: Ellsworth extends airfield hours for 28th Bomb Wing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.

Latest News

News

South Dakota voter registration up more than 5% since 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.

News

YMCA offers 6-week challenge to improve your health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA offers a six-week challenge

News

Marijuana gummies sends 2 Newcastle teens to hospital after overdose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday.

News

$10k reward posted for information about firearms burglary in Martin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A $10,000 reward for any information regarding a firearm burglary from LaCroix’s True Value in Martin has been posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday.

News

Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A cool, windy weekend made the opening two days of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters, an official with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks said.

News

House Speaker Steve Haugaard infected with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Speaker of the House Seve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, had COVID-19 earlier this month.