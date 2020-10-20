Advertisement

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - As people throughout the Black Hills gear up for the winter weather, so do area fire departments.

The fire chief for the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Gail Schmidt, says as an agency, they’re monitoring the conditions for winter weather.

Since most of their trucks carry water, which doesn’t mix well with freezing temperatures, Schmidt says they make sure to flush their engines and pumps to make sure they get the water out of the engines and lines so they don’t freeze up.

The department also has chains for some of the trucks, which help them get through the snow and ice a little better, but those are put on in certain conditions.

“Being prepared is obviously 100% of what we do. We need to be prepared for any sort of incident that may pop at any time of the year. And whether that’s winter operations or that’s a fire in the middle of the winter, it doesn’t matter. So being prepared and being ready for whatever conditions may hit, it’s apart of life for the volunteer fire system,” says Schmidt.

Like the fire department, it’s a good idea for the public to be prepared for the cold and snow.

Some things people can do is make sure they have warm clothing, extra food, and water.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BIA-volunteer firefighter dispute threatens Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

Latest News

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.

News

Rapid City mayor, activists talked about tiny homes as solution for homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he met with Nick Tilsen from NDN Collective on October 7, where the two discussed a potential space for the homeless to live during the winter, a space that could become permanent.

News

Whitewood man charged with animal neglect, cruelty of more than 30 dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A man from Lawrence County has been charged with 31 counts of animal neglect and cruelty after starving 35 in-bred dogs, according to law enforcement and the Western Hills Humane Society.

News

Rapid City Rush rebuilds reputation after sentencing of former bookkeeper

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
$700,000. That’s the amount embezzled by the Rush’s former bookkeeper. An amount that could make a big difference in any organization.

News

Sustainability awarded to Black Hills Farmers Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City awarded the Black Hills Farmers Market with a 2020 Sustainability Award Monday.

News

State reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials reported 621 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 33,466.