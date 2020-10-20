Advertisement

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Even though people are staying at home more, taxes are up.
Even though people are staying at home more, taxes are up.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

When the pandemic hit the city expected to see more than a three and a half million dollar loss in sales tax revenue this year.

But now, even though the city only has the year’s numbers up until August revenue is just one percent above where the city was last year.

Between March and May the city’s revenue was down, but by the summer months, it started exceeding last year and the city hopes to continue those increased numbers through the rest of the year.

“But if we hold steady just with the 2019 numbers between September and December, if we have a good holiday season and stuff then we should be able to maintain that one percent give or take for the end of the year," says Darrell Shoemaker communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Shoemaker says part of the increase was from construction permits, including homeowners' do-it-yourself projects.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.

Latest News

News

Whitewood man charged with animal neglect, cruelty of more than 30 dogs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A man from Lawrence County has been charged with 31 counts of animal neglect and cruelty after starving 35 in-bred dogs, according to law enforcement and the Western Hills Humane Society.

News

Rapid City Rush rebuilds reputation after sentencing of former bookkeeper

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
$700,000. That’s the amount embezzled by the Rush’s former bookkeeper. An amount that could make a big difference in any organization.

News

Sustainability awarded to Black Hills Farmers Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City awarded the Black Hills Farmers Market with a 2020 Sustainability Award Monday.

News

State reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials reported 621 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 33,466.

News

Bookkeeper for the Rapid City Rush sentenced to 37 months

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
She pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion.

News

Rapid City Council approves merging Public Works with Legal and Finance.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The trial meetings will begin Wednesday, November 10th at 12:30 pm.