Bookkeeper for the Rapid City Rush sentenced to 37 months

The Rush is a minor league hockey team in Rapid City.
The Rush is a minor league hockey team in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The former bookkeeper for the Rapid City Rush who pleaded guilty to stealing from the team is sentenced to a little more than three years in prison.

Jennifer Durham was facing up to 45 years in federal prison, but U-S District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced her to 37 months on all counts.

She is also required to pay $700,000 in restitution to the Rush and an additional $186,000 to the IRS.

Durham pleaded guilty back in July to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion.

Durham was originally charged with stealing $907,000 between 2010 and 2019.

She admitted in court documents to doing a number of things including making wire transfers from the team’s account, taking cash from the team for personal use, and paying herself more than her salary.

And, because of her medical issues and the threat of the ongoing pandemic, instead of prison, Durham will instead be required to voluntarily turn herself into a Federal Medical Center on January 19th to serve her sentence.

