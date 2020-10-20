Blake’s How-to: Turtle Fudge
Halloween treats, sweets, and delicious eats
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A four-letter word that’s tempting and delicious; fudge. This signature confection is a wonderful treat for the holidays for all to enjoy.
Step 1;
Bring chocolate, sugar, and corn syrup to a boil, cut the heat, and prepare to pour.
Step 2:
Pour chocolate into form mold, temper, and add fondant.
Step 3:
Mix fondant, sequence pecan-caramel fudge, and layer.
Step 4:
Cool, cut, and enjoy!
