Blake’s How-to: Turtle Fudge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A four-letter word that’s tempting and delicious; fudge. This signature confection is a wonderful treat for the holidays for all to enjoy.

Step 1;

Bring chocolate, sugar, and corn syrup to a boil, cut the heat, and prepare to pour.

Step 2:

Pour chocolate into form mold, temper, and add fondant.

Step 3:

Mix fondant, sequence pecan-caramel fudge, and layer.

Step 4:

Cool, cut, and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.