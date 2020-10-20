Advertisement

Blake’s How-to: Turtle Fudge

Halloween treats, sweets, and delicious eats
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A four-letter word that’s tempting and delicious; fudge. This signature confection is a wonderful treat for the holidays for all to enjoy.

Step 1;

Bring chocolate, sugar, and corn syrup to a boil, cut the heat, and prepare to pour.

Step 2:

Pour chocolate into form mold, temper, and add fondant.

Step 3:

Mix fondant, sequence pecan-caramel fudge, and layer.

Step 4:

Cool, cut, and enjoy!

