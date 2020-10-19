Advertisement

YMCA offers 6-week challenge to improve your health

After school at the Y
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting Monday, Oct. 19, the YMCA is encouraging you to take part in “The Strong Challenge.”

The free six-week challenge is open to anyone, even if you are not a Y member.

Once you sign up for the challenge, you will receive a text on Sunday showing your new workout challenge for the week -- as well as a text on Wednesday to encourage you and see how you are doing throughout the week.

You can do your workouts anywhere and use a printout sheet to track your progress.

With colder weather setting in, being active is one way to keep your spirits up.

“We know that moving your body it affects more than just your personal feeling. It affects your mind, spirit and how you care about your family and friends and even productivity at work,” Christina Prehn, community engagement associate, says.

To take part in the challenge, click the link here.

