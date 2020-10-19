Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota voter registration up more than 5% since 2016

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

News

YMCA offers 6-week challenge to improve your health

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA offers a six-week challenge

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Latest News

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

National

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

News

Marijuana gummies sends 2 Newcastle teens to hospital after overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday.