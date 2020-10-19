State reports 567 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new cases Monday. The state has had 33,836 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 25,125 of which are now listed as recovered.

Active cases rose by 376 to 8,388.

Monday, the death toll remained the same in South Dakota, 323 people have died from the disease so far.

On Monday, 304 people are currently hospitalized. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 20.6% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard.

Statewide, 38.3% of hospital beds and 38.3% of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 26.1% of beds in the Black Hills area are still open, compared to the Sioux Empire’s 31.3% of open beds.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 51 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and five are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, three COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has nine patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer and Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Friday.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 804 of 3,591 people (+37) are contagious or 22.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.5%.

For people in Meade County, 157 of 795 people (+3) are contagious or 19.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.5%.

In Lawrence County, 169 of 676 people (+14) are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 256 of 584 (+16) people are contagious or 43.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.9%.

In Custer County, 74 of 272 people (+4) are contagious or 27.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Butte County, 95 of 235 (+14) people are contagious or 40.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%.

For people in Fall River County, 51 of 167 (+1) people are contagious or 30.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9%.

In Jackson County, 30 of 78 people (+3) are contagious or 38.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 31 of 67 (+1) people are contagious or 46.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Bennett County, 36 of 121 (+2) people are contagious or 29.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 16 of 78 (+/-0) people are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

