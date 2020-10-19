South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard (R- Sioux Falls) says that he has spent much of the last two weeks battling COVID-19.

The 64-year old South Dakota native called it “devastating stuff.”

“For those who are predisposed to it, I could see how they easily end up in the hospital.” Speaker Haugaard said.

Haugaard says he has been to the hospital twice to receive fluids and has lost 16 pounds since his diagnosis. He says that this is his third day without any fevers but still feels a bit under the weather.

Haugaard is just one of the thousands of South Dakotans to have come down with the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, and at least the second South Dakota state legislator to get the disease. State Representative Bob Glanzer died of the disease in April.

Haugaard says that his wife and family have tested negative for the disease so far and that he does intend to return to normal activities later this week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.