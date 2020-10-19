Noiser skies: Ellsworth extends airfield hours for 28th Bomb Wing
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 28th Bomb Wing will have extended airfield operating hours from Oct. 19-27 as part of a base exercise.
As a result, normal airfield operations and maintenance activities may include early morning flying during these days.
Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.
