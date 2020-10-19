Advertisement

Noiser skies: Ellsworth extends airfield hours for 28th Bomb Wing

28th Bomb Wing maintainers at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., ready a fleet of B-1B Lancers for flight in support of a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Oct. 24, 2019.
28th Bomb Wing maintainers at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., ready a fleet of B-1B Lancers for flight in support of a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Oct. 24, 2019. (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 28th Bomb Wing will have extended airfield operating hours from Oct. 19-27 as part of a base exercise.

As a result, normal airfield operations and maintenance activities may include early morning flying during these days.

Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.

