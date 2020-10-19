Hippie Haven partnered with ACLU for voter registration drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - November 3 is only weeks away but both candidates and voter advocates have been hard at work getting citizens ready to cast their ballot.

Hippie Haven staff partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota to create a stop by voter registration. Since August 31, more than 40 people popped by to register and even pick up an absentee ballot. The staff at Hippie Haven wants everyone’s voices to be heard which is why they provided everything a new voter could need.

“In South Dakota, it’s not as easily accessible to vote, said Chesca Cedillo, Hippie Haven manager. "So you can’t vote online and not everyone has access to a printer, the internet, stamps, whatever it might be and we just wanted to provide all of that for people because everyone needs to have their voice heard.”

The ACLU of South Dakota’s communications director said they’ve been working extra hard this election season and even rolled out a new voting rights campaign. But she said the ACLU staff can’t be all over the state which is why partnerships with businesses like Hippie Haven are so important.

“It’s so important to partner with businesses like Hippie Haven, we provided all the voting rights information and provided a lot of printed materials for people with the voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications as well,: said Janna Farley, the ACLU of South Dakota’s communications director. "So, it’s just great because in partnering with businesses or organizations like that also makes it convenient for people.”

South Dakota’s voter registration ends Monday, October 19.

