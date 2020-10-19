Advertisement

Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A cool, windy weekend made the opening two days of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters, an official with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks said.

Many hunters were happy with the number of birds they saw, but it was tough to shoot them in the weather conditions, conservation officer Nick Cochran told the Aberdeen News.

Strong winds don’t make for ideal pheasant hunting. Cochran said that didn’t stop hunters from enjoying the weekend — spending time with friends and family or working with their dogs in the fields. But he didn’t see a lot of hunters out Sunday.

He said it seemed like hunters enjoyed the chance to spend time outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit South Dakota particularly hard. But limits were hard to come by unless hunters put in some hard work, he said.

A man was struck Saturday with shotgun BBs in the Chelsea area and taken to a hospital, though his injuries weren’t severe. Beyond that, Cochran said, there weren’t many big problems, though there was some trespassing in the Brown County area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$10k reward posted for information about firearms burglary in Martin

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A $10,000 reward for any information regarding a firearm burglary from LaCroix’s True Value in Martin has been posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday.

News

House Speaker Steve Haugaard infected with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Speaker of the House Seve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, had COVID-19 earlier this month.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.

News

State reports 567 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new cases Monday. The state has had 33,836 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Latest News

News

Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million-facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.

News

In South Dakota, the voter registration deadline is Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oct. 19, today, is the deadline for voter registration in South Dakota.

News

Deadwood’s Halloween tradition won’t be going away because of the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, come together to form this year's Deadweird event.

News

Hippie Haven partnered with ACLU for voter registration drive

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Since August 31, more than 40 people popped by to register and even pick up an absentee ballot.

News

Broadband access has become more important than ever with people working and learning from home

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
We talked with Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers about the issues around broadband access.

News

Rideshare drivers see significant decrease compared to this time last year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rideshare drivers in the Black Hills are still experiencing problems months into the pandemic.