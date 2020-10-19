Advertisement

Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls
Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million-facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.

The Seattle-based retailer will build the facility in the Foundation Park industrial area in the northwestern part of the city.

“This land purchase in Sioux Falls provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs,” spokeswoman Kirsten Wenker said in a statement Thursday. “And we look forward to becoming a member of the South Dakota community in the future.”

As part of a grant application sent by city officials to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Amazon leadership submitted plans for a facility that would bring 1,000 jobs to the community.

The facility itself could as big as 1 million square feet, set for an 80-acre parcel of land in the industrial park, the Argus Leader reported.

The City Council in September approved the designation of a tax increment financing district for a swath of land that includes the future Amazon site and stretches north to undeveloped portions of the industrial park.

A TIF is a tool used by municipal governments to finance development projects or other investments using the anticipation of future tax revenue resulting from new development.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In South Dakota, the voter registration deadline is Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Oct. 19, today, is the deadline for voter registration in South Dakota.

News

Deadwood’s Halloween tradition won’t be going away because of the pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, come together to form this year's Deadweird event.

News

Hippie Haven partnered with ACLU for voter registration drive

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Since August 31, more than 40 people popped by to register and even pick up an absentee ballot.

News

Broadband access has become more important than ever with people working and learning from home

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
We talked with Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers about the issues around broadband access.

Latest News

News

Rideshare drivers see significant decrease compared to this time last year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rideshare drivers in the Black Hills are still experiencing problems months into the pandemic.

News

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender pushes someone at City Hall

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The mayor says he told them numerous times to move back and let go of the door, and that’s when the situation escalated.

News

A group protecting the homeless from the cold weather was broken up by police Friday night

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
What started as a peaceful group of people providing resources for the homeless, turned into what law enforcement is calling a protest.

News

Supporting local artisans at 13th annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local vendors.

News

Local blood centers address national need for disaster relief

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The importance of donating blood.

News

Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest