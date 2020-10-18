Advertisement

Snowy weekend leads to a below average week of temperatures

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a snowy weekend it has been! Some of the highest reports of snow we have seen so far is 14 inches 4 miles SE of Deerfield and 10 inches 1 mile SSW of Custer! Those were official reports, with higher localized amounts likely! We broke a record in Downtown Rapid City with 1.7 inches of snow Saturday, which beats the previous record held on 10/17 of .1 inches of snow back in 1996.

We have been seeing an active weather pattern that has brought us multiple disturbances from the northwest from a persistent upper level trough ejecting shortwaves which have produces heavy amounts of snow this weekend. Snowfall this evening could transition into freezing rain early tomorrow morning in some area of the foothills and in the higher elevations. Expect fog to develop in some areas this evening as well. A “warmer” trend for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures still below normal, but another surge of colder air moves in Thursday with potentially more snow too.

Another cold weekend ahead, with low confidence of another snowy weekend, but models right now indicating a significant amount of snow for Saturday and Sunday. But, being a week away, still have low confidence on a major snowfall event.

