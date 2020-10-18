Rideshare drivers see significant decrease compared to this time last year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Longer pick up times... that’s what rideshare driver Laurie Schlecht and riders are facing in the Black Hills.

“It’s very discouraging for drivers you know you have the longer pick up times, you’re not getting as many requests," says Schlecht. "So what we’re actually being paid per hour for offering this service isn’t enough to be able to cover all that gas money.”

But it’s not the only problem rideshare drivers are having.

“We’re still experiencing a lot of background check issues where it’s taking a month sometimes two months for our drivers to be cleared for that background check," says Schlecht.

For the drivers that are out on the roads, compared to this time last year, Schlect says they have fewer rides and less pay.

“The scene has kind of changed a little bit and we don’t have as many rides coming out of the bars as we usually have," says Schlecht.

And that doesn’t just mean weekend nights at the bars, it includes Monday night football.

“With the NFL, I don’t feel like the bars are getting as many customers out for a Monday night," says Schlecht.

When she does get a ride, Schlect says people just aren’t tipping either.

