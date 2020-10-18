Luallin and Johnson on election security

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With just 17 days until the 2020 election we heard from South Dakota Republican Representative Dusty Johnson, and his Libertarian challenger, Randy “Uriah” Luallin on their thoughts on election security

Johnson said countries like China and Russia would “love” to influence the U.S. elections.

He said these countries spend millions of dollars and hires thousands of people, in an effort to destabilize the United States.

Johnson said the way our elections are structured provide a built-in layer of defense.

“Now, independent third party analysts say it is hard to ‘steal’ an American election because we have 32-hundred different counties that are counting the ballots,” said Johnson. “And, even if you were able to infiltrate one county in Tennessee, it’s really hard to tell what that would mean for Custer or Fall River or Meade or Pennington County. We have a very decentralized and independent election system in this country. I know it’s frustrating, but it makes us very resilient to any kind of an attempt to steal or unduly influence an election.”

Luallin said he already voted and said the process felt very secure.

He has some concerns with the mail-in voting process.

“I think that there’s some questions about that, simply because when you mail it in, en route, I know I’ve lost things in the mail,” said Luallin. “So, it’s only as good as the mail system. Now, do I feel like the Russians are going to try and create a problem there, I don’t see that. No.”

Both Johnson and Luallin encourage everyone to get out and vote this November.

