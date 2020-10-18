Advertisement

Luallin and Johnson on election security

Both encourage everyone to vote
South Dakota representatives weigh in on election security.
South Dakota representatives weigh in on election security.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With just 17 days until the 2020 election we heard from South Dakota Republican Representative Dusty Johnson, and his Libertarian challenger, Randy “Uriah” Luallin on their thoughts on election security

Johnson said countries like China and Russia would “love” to influence the U.S. elections.

He said these countries spend millions of dollars and hires thousands of people, in an effort to destabilize the United States.

Johnson said the way our elections are structured provide a built-in layer of defense.

“Now, independent third party analysts say it is hard to ‘steal’ an American election because we have 32-hundred different counties that are counting the ballots,” said Johnson. “And, even if you were able to infiltrate one county in Tennessee, it’s really hard to tell what that would mean for Custer or Fall River or Meade or Pennington County. We have a very decentralized and independent election system in this country. I know it’s frustrating, but it makes us very resilient to any kind of an attempt to steal or unduly influence an election.”

Luallin said he already voted and said the process felt very secure.

He has some concerns with the mail-in voting process.

“I think that there’s some questions about that, simply because when you mail it in, en route, I know I’ve lost things in the mail,” said Luallin. “So, it’s only as good as the mail system. Now, do I feel like the Russians are going to try and create a problem there, I don’t see that. No.”

Both Johnson and Luallin encourage everyone to get out and vote this November.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Marijuana ballot questions for S.D.

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
S.D. marijuana questions on the ballot

News

District 31 House candidates answer questions from voters

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:17 PM MDT
|
By Jeff Voss
District 31 candidates weigh in

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

State

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:03 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The construction project is just one of the latest to take place in and around the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

Latest News

News

Sports betting is on the 2020 South Dakota ballot

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

News

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
SD State Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder was elected unanimously to the national council of fellow state treasurers.

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:47 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:37 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

Due to COVID-19, South Dakota reports little data to measure if students are learning

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:25 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.