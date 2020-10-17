Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Hills and Sheridan County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Weather Advisory is in full force dropping at least 3 inches earlier today for areas high in the Black Hills. The first round of snow that moved through this morning did not stick due to the warmer temperatures. But the second round of snow that has been moving through earlier this evening is now sticking here in Rapid City. Reports of 4 inches of snow have fallen in parts of Lawrence County near Whitewood and Downtown Spearfish. Please use caution if you have to be on the roads tonight, especially in the Black Hills. With temperatures falling, roads can become slick! Take your time.

A stalled cold front that moved through earlier this morning has set up a nice band of snow today but will continue to move through overnight tonight. Snow will begin to lighten as it moves off toward the SE, bringing mostly cloudy skies to the area for the first part of Sunday. Could see another round of snow Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours that could bring another 1-2 inches of snow for some areas in the Hills. Another cold day on tap with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for most. A few peaks of sunshine possible in the early afternoon tomorrow.

Stay warm and stay safe over the weekend!

