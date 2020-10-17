Advertisement

Supporting local artisans at the 13th annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar

Annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar
People are looking at the different products the vendors have.
People are looking at the different products the vendors have.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To support local artisans, people headed to the fine arts building at the Central States Fairgrounds for the 13th annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar.

One of the creators of the event Michele Sanchez says it’s been a great success.

They first started with six vendors but, over time, have gone up to about 40, but this year there are fewer vendors due to the pandemic.

And with many events being canceled due to COVID-19, Sanchez says, it was important to hold the event because this is the new norm, and we want to keep the economy going.

“It’s important because they want to show their work, and they need an income as well. And it’s a good time to celebrate, and it’s fall, and we’re getting ready for the holidays, and we want to end the year on a positive note,” says Sanchez.

All of the vendors at the event are from South Dakota.

