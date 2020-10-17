South Dakota reports 806 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in South Dakota. State health officials reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with eight new deaths.

The new cases push the state’s total number of cases to 32,611. Of those, 7,768 are active.

Currently, 295 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 12.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 20.6% of the state’s ICU beds.

So far, 315 South Dakotans have died from complications related to COVID-19.

