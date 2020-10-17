Snow showers Saturday and Sunday; Heavier accumulations in the Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another disturbance moving through today brought a lot of cloud cover to the area, and some showers as well. A majority of the rainfall will move in for NE Wyoming and NW South Dakota overnight tonight, and temperatures will hold in the 40s throughout the overnight hours. Rain transitioning into snow tomorrow morning as the cold front comes barreling down from the NW, bringing some gusty conditions early Saturday. Light snow showers throughout the day Saturday here in Rapid City, with localized accumulations .5″-1″ possible by evening.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Sheridan County until Sunday 12:00PM for 3-6″ of snow possible through that time frame. Saturday night could bring some difficult travel conditions, so be careful if you need to be on the roads.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Saturday into the 30s, and will stay in the 30s for Sunday. A cooler weekend ahead with snow likely falling on both days. First round happening Saturday afternoon, and another moving through Sunday afternoon and evening that could bring total accumulations to 1-2″ by Monday here in Rapid City.

