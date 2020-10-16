Advertisement

The Salvation Army is “rescuing Christmas”

Helping those in need
By the end of October people will start to see Angel Trees in stores and local businesses.
By the end of October people will start to see Angel Trees in stores and local businesses.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and the Salvation Army is “rescuing Christmas” for some area families this year.

Starting Monday, families throughout the Black Hills can sign up to receive Christmas food boxes, as well as a gift from the Angel Tree program, for children up to the age of 12.

Signs up go through the 23 of Oct. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Spearfish, located at 320 Ryan Rd.

Then, sign up picks back up in Rapid City on Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2-6 at 405 N. Cherry Ave.

When people sign up, they need to bring a photo ID, and if they’re signing up for the Angel Tree, they need to bring proof of their child’s age like a birth certificate or report card from school.

“Especially this year with COVID-19, we’re anticipating more families in need and maybe fewer locations. So this year is really important to come together as a community and make sure no child has nothing to open on Christmas,” says the event and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army, Angie Mason.

If you’re interested in hosting an Angel Tree or looking for more information about signing up for the program, click here or call 605-342-0982.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How does online shopping impact the local economy?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
With more people staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19, many are taking advantage of online shopping.

News

South Dakota farmers get to grow hemp in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Hemp can be grown in South Dakota for the 2021 growing season after the United States Department of Agriculture's approval.

News

793 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new cases Friday. The state has had 31,805 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

News

Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County police seize 24 dogs after animal neglect complaint

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

News

$10K awarded to students by Sturgis Motorcylce Museum

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice.

News

RCPD police car hit by impaired driver Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

News

UPDATE: Driver charged with possession of meth after crashing car into Pirate’s Cove pond

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

Allosaurus found in Wyoming ready to be auctioned off

Updated: 11 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Allender adamantly against mask mandate in Rapid City

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.