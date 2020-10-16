South Dakota farmers get to grow hemp in 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hemp can be grown in South Dakota for the 2021 growing season after the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval Friday.

In August, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) submitted its final hemp plan to the USDA.

SDDA is working on its emergency administrative rules now. When it’s complete, hemp processor and grower license applications.

“I am excited the SDDA has an approved plan and am looking forward to working with industrial hemp producers and processors in South Dakota,” says Derek Schiefelbein, SDDA Industrial Hemp Program manager. “The SDDA has been working diligently to create a reliable, responsible, safe, and efficient program that will be in place prior to the 2021 growing season.”

South Dakota Legislature passed the industrial hemp bill in 2020, despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s opposition. Gov. Noem felt allowing industrial hemp to be grown in South Dakota would lead to legalized marijuana.

