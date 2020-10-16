Advertisement

South Dakota farmers get to grow hemp in 2021

In August, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) submitted its final hemp plan to the USDA.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hemp can be grown in South Dakota for the 2021 growing season after the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval Friday.

SDDA is working on its emergency administrative rules now. When it’s complete, hemp processor and grower license applications.

“I am excited the SDDA has an approved plan and am looking forward to working with industrial hemp producers and processors in South Dakota,” says Derek Schiefelbein, SDDA Industrial Hemp Program manager. “The SDDA has been working diligently to create a reliable, responsible, safe, and efficient program that will be in place prior to the 2021 growing season.”

South Dakota Legislature passed the industrial hemp bill in 2020, despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s opposition. Gov. Noem felt allowing industrial hemp to be grown in South Dakota would lead to legalized marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

