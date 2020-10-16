Advertisement

Marijuana ballot questions for S.D.

Two marijuana questions on the 2020 ballot
(Owen Kingsley)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, with another 40 allow various types of medical use, and this year, the South Dakota ballot is asking two marijuana-related questions.

IM 26 would create a state statute establishing medical marijuana use in South Dakota.

Amendment A would change the state constitution and legalize recreational marijuana use in the Mount Rushmore State. It would also require the State Legislature to pass laws regarding medical marijuana and hemp sales.

Last week, we spoke with the chairman of the No Way on Amendment "A' Ballot Committee, on Friday, we spoke with an advocate of the measure and amendment. He is in favor, in part, due to the economic benefits, and the safety regulations that can be imposed.

“Let’s regulate it,” said Chuck Parkinson, an endorser of Amendment A. “Lets' help save families. Let’s keep from breaking families up. Let’s also look to get the people who have been arrested for these things as a misdemeanor, they’re a burden on the community, let’s make them active members of the community that pay taxes. They’re just like you and I and we need to move forward.”

Parkinson encourages everyone to do their research and be involved in the voting process this election.

Click here for the story against marijuana ballots.

