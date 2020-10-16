Advertisement

LIVE Music: Orchestra of “Guys & Dolls” Concert Series Medley

Theatre Buzz
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A cast of Black Hills Favorites including Michelle Martinson, Zach Curtis, and Eric Gardner are all performing in a concert production of Frank Loesser’s classic hit musical Guys and Dolls!

Performances will be on October 23rd, 2020 at 7:00 pm and October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Gordy Pratt returns to the Homestake Opera House with Dalyce Sellers and special guest Kenny Putnam. Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers combined their unique brand of Americana, music, comedy, and virtuosic guitar performances to critical acclaim throughout the Midwest.

Dakota South Records' recording artist, Bud Holly will be releasing his first official music video for his single, “Nice to Meet You” featuring Chris Huisenga. Bud Holly and Chris Huisenga debuted their first live performance of “Nice to Meet You” on GMBH and began shooting the music video that same day.

