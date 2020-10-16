LIVE Music: Orchestra of “Guys & Dolls” Concert Series Medley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A cast of Black Hills Favorites including Michelle Martinson, Zach Curtis, and Eric Gardner are all performing in a concert production of Frank Loesser’s classic hit musical Guys and Dolls!

Performances will be on October 23rd, 2020 at 7:00 pm and October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

