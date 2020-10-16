LIVE Music: “Back in the Saddle” with Gordy Pratt, Dalyce Sellers, and Kenny Putnam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Gordy Pratt returns to the Homestake Opera House with Dalyce Sellers and special guest Kenny Putnam. Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers combined their unique brand of Americana, music, comedy, and virtuosic guitar performances to critical acclaim throughout the Midwest.

This delightful trio will be performing at the Homestake Opera House on October 11th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

