Lawrence County police seize 24 dogs after animal neglect complaint

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

Oct. 13 the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Whitewood. Upon arrival, deputies observed numerous dogs that appeared to be in a neglected state.

Subsequent to the initial investigation, a search warrant was requested and granted. At the time of the search warrant, there were several dogs found to be dead. Ultimately, 24 dogs were seized.

The Western Hills Humane Society assisted in assessing the animals and providing shelter. Also assisting the Sheriff’s Office were officers from the Sturgis Police Dept., the Deadwood Police Dept. and the Whitewood Police Dept.

This investigation is ongoing.

