Health Watch: Breast cancer awareness and 3D imaging

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hi, I’m Ashley Kopp manager of medical imaging services with Monument Health in Sturgis. October is breast cancer awareness month and as part of the KEVN Healthwatch, I’m here to talk about the importance of screening monography. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime but if it is caught early the 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%. We now offer 3D monography to all of our patients, using this 3D technology, radiologists can better detect breast cancers deep within the tissue where the traditional 2D imaging may have missed. That clarity from the 3D imaging can give you a valuable health start in treating and hopefully concurring breast cancer."

