District 31 House candidates answer questions from voters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Voters in the Northern Hills had a chance to hear from the three candidates who are hoping to represent district 31 in Pierre.

Republicans Mary Fitzgerald and Scott Odenbach and Democrat Brooke Abdallah are running for the two seats for the district in Pierre.

The three held a public forum in Spearfish to allow the voters to know where they stand on the issues.

We spoke with the three candidates on why they feel they are the best choice for voters.

“I’m a 5th generation South Dakotan. I believe in a smaller government, I believe in a common-sense government that doesn’t overtax or over-regulate or overreach its constitutional values. I will fight hard for the values that we hold so important in South Dakota,” Mary Fitzgerald, house candidate, says

“I bring a moderate voice and a common-sense approach to issues. I think a frustration amongst most people on a state level and federal level is that the government is not working for the people and a large part of that has to do with partisanship,” Brooke Abdullah, house candidate, says,

“Well, I’ve been a businessman and a taxpayer, a dad and a school board member, and an active member of the community in the district here for a long time. I’ve had a law practice in Spearfish since 2006. I have a lot of friends in the legislature and around the state and I feel I would be an effective voice for our district,” Scott Odenbach, house candidate, says

