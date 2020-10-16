Advertisement

Dakota South Records: “Nice to Meet You”

Exclusive music video release
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Dakota South Records' recording artist, Bud Holly will be releasing his first official music video for his single, “Nice to Meet You” featuring Chris Huisenga. Bud Holly and Chris Huisenga debuted their first live performance of “Nice to Meet You” on GMBH and began shooting the music video that same day.

The music video will be release at 6PM MST and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/DakotaSouthRecords

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

LIVE Music: Orchestra of "Guys & Dolls" Concert Series Medley

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

LIVE Music: Back in the Saddle with Gordy Pratt, Dalyce Sellers, and Kenny Putnam

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Dakota South Records: "Nice to Meet You"

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Car veers off road into Pirate’s Cove pond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Latest News

News

Health Watch: Breast cancer awareness and 3D imaging

Updated: 12 hours ago
Breast cancer awareness

News

District 31 House candidates answer questions from voters

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
District 31 candidates weigh in

News

Herbicides discovered

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Car accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Public notification system

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Student athletes are quarantined

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.