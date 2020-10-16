793 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state sees more COVID-19 cases roll in.

The three additional deaths bring total deaths in the state to 307. All were in their 80s and were residents of Douglas, Edmunds and Minnehaha counties.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new cases Friday. The state has had 31,805 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 24,186 of which are now listed as recovered.

Active cases rose by 180 to 7,312.

Current hospitalizations decreased by five to 299. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard.

Statewide, 33% of hospital beds and 42% of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 20% of beds in the Black Hills area are still open, compared to the Sioux Empire’s 25% of open beds.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 40 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, five patients are in ICU beds and three are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, four COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has three patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has nine patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in Custer has one COVID-19 patient in its hospital. The Lead-Deadwood Hospital reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Friday.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 788 of 3,468 people (+90) are contagious or 22.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.3%.

For people in Meade County, 156 of 773 people (+21) are contagious or 20.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

In Lawrence County, 148 of 630 people (+19) are contagious or 23.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 200 of 518 (+30) people are contagious or 38.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9%.

In Custer County, 61 of 252 people (+10) are contagious or 24.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

In Butte County, 80 of 210 (+26) people are contagious or 38.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

For people in Fall River County, 49 of 153 (+4) people are contagious or 32% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.4%.

In Jackson County, 30 of 72 people (+3) are contagious or 41.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.2%.

For people in Haakon County, 24 of 59 (+2) people are contagious or 40.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Bennett County, 36 of 121 (+2) people are contagious or 29.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 16 of 78 (+2) people are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.