Advertisement

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health and Department of Corrections gave an update on mass COVID-19 testing at its facilities on Friday.

The state conducted mass testing at the prison and reports that 127 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus with 22 inmates testing negative. Officials say those who tested positive are now in isolation. The DOC has suspended all inmate transfers, education, inmate skills training, and work programs at the prison.

The state also says there are only 10 active cases at the woman’s facility in Pierre and that 249 inmates and staff have recovered from the coronavirus. The outbreak at the woman’s prison was first reported in September.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

793 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new cases Friday. The state has had 31,805 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

News

Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

News

Lawrence County police seize 24 dogs after animal neglect complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

News

$10K awarded to students by Sturgis Motorcylce Museum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice.

News

RCPD police car hit by impaired driver Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Driver charged with possession of meth after crashing car into Pirate’s Cove pond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

Allosaurus found in Wyoming ready to be auctioned off

Updated: 8 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Allender adamantly against mask mandate in Rapid City

Updated: 9 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Ravnsborg 911 call released Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Health Watch: Breast cancer awareness and 3D imaging

Updated: 17 hours ago
Breast cancer awareness

News

District 31 House candidates answer questions from voters

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
District 31 candidates weigh in