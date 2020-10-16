Advertisement

$10K awarded to students by Sturgis Motorcylce Museum

Published: Oct. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The mission of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build program is to engage high school students in an industrial arts scholarship program that uses an annual custom motorcycle build as a workshop for teaching skills necessary to join the workforce.

The 2020 build began in January with six students but was halted from March through June due to COVID-19.

The students were eager to finish the build but not all the work was completed this year.

Despite the short amount of time the students had, they were able to take a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail and strip it completely down allowing for Arlen Ness fork legs, a triple tree rake kit, a stretched urethane tank, and a new fabricated front headlight, transforming the bike into a Vicla style motorcycle.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice. Students may apply for multiple years, earning additional scholarship money.

Students are invited to apply for the upcoming 2021 build program at //www.sturgismuseum.com/youth-build.

