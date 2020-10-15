Warmer tomorrow, but big changes coming over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tomorrow might be the warmest day for the next 7 days and more here in Rapid City. A persistent upper level trough over the central part of the country and a ridge of high pressure building into the Pacific northwest is bringing in strong northwest flow that will really cool things off this weekend. With the trough slowly exiting the region, we will see a few more waves or impulses of precipitation tomorrow and over the weekend.

Increasing clouds into the afternoon hours tomorrow, and a round of showers for the northern plains developing. Cold front moves through early on Saturday morning bringing some gusty winds up to 40-45 mph, and a snow will be possible here downtown for much of the day. Not expecting much accumulation on the lee-side of the Hills, but some accumulations in the higher elevations over Saturday and Sunday. Falling temperatures throughout the day Saturday into the 30s, and only a high temperature of 39 on Sunday.

Warmer toward the middle of the next week, but still below average...

