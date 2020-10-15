Advertisement

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

(WCJB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

The state’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 an hour to $9.45 an hour effective Jan. 1.

Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Dawn Dovre said the minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year’s increase was 1.3% and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $4.72 an hour effective Jan. 1, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

