‘Serious crash’ closes traffic on section of Catron Boulevard
There is no east-westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route as they address a “serious crash."
Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.
Due to the crash, there is no east/westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.
“Please avoid the area and find an alternate route for the time being,” police said at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 15.
We will update the report as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.