Advertisement

‘Serious crash’ closes traffic on section of Catron Boulevard

There is no east-westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.
Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.
Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route as they address a “serious crash."

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.

Due to the crash, there is no east/westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternate route for the time being,” police said at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 15.

We will update the report as we learn more.

MOTORIST ADVISORY: Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road. Due to the crash, there is no...

Posted by Rapid City Police Department on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

Candlelight vigil to remember survivors and victims of domestic violence

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
domestic violence vigil

News

Live Shot WAVI

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Quality of Life Unit

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

School quarantine

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rapid City Area Schools update its quarantine rules for students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Area School school board continues to make changes due to COVID-19.

News

Will more business owners, put a mask mandate in their store?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mayor Steve Allender is staying strong against issuing a mandate, but he did encourage businesses to issue mandates in their stores.

News

A food trend helps a Rapid City catering company stay open

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Et-i-quette Catering Company wouldn’t let COVID-19 close their doors, instead, they brought a food trend to Rapid City.

News

WHP seizes men transporting 2 pounds of meth after speeding at 92 mph

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The WHP trooper then opened the trunk and found 2 pounds of meth and the misdemeanor amount of ecstasy.

News

Pennington County casts more than 20,500 votes for Presidential Election

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
According to the Secretary of State, there are more than 79,000 registered voters in Pennington County and more than 20,500 absentee ballots have been cast as of Oct. 14.