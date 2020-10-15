Advertisement

Rep. Johnson hears from nutrition specialists, students on school lunch program

Johnson is eating lunch at a different school each day of this week.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson is having lunch at a different school each day this week to celebrate National School Lunch week. On Wednesday, he visited Hill City Elementary School.

Johnson is the top Republican on the Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations and he said he likes getting out and hearing from the students, nutrition specialists, and staff about how lunch programs are running in schools.

“It was a real joy to be able to talk to some of these experts about what they think about the federal sodium limits, what do they think about our requirements on flavored milk, what do they think about D.C. regulations and rules,” said Johnson. “I’m better at my job because I’m listening to the experts in Hill City.”

Johnson said school lunch programs have been a nation-wide emphasis for the past few decades and are now more important than ever because of the pandemic.

“Well, we know that hungry kids don’t do as good a job learning in the classroom and that’s why for decades, school lunch has been such a good priority for this country and it’s important nation-wide during the era of COVID,” said Johnson. “You know, South Dakota, our economy is doing better than most during the COVID-19 pandemic, but frankly, across the country, we are seeing rising incidents of food insecurity-- school lunch plays an even more important role in that kind of an environment.”

After having sweet 'n sour chicken and an eggroll for lunch, Johnson joined recess and played tag with some of the kids.

