Noem brings on new, out-of-state employees to fill top staff positions

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.(AP Photo/James Nord, File)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The office of Gov. Kristi Noem is bringing on some new faces--all of them from outside of the state, a spokesperson told Black Hills FOX News.

Noem’s new general counsel starts Monday. Mark Miller is coming from the Pacific Legal Foundation, where he was a senior attorney. Tom Hart previously held this role but left earlier this year for private practice.

Jason Simmons is moving to the Department of Agriculture to help merge the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Previously, he was on the Legislative Research Council.

Allen Cambon, his replacement, started Tuesday. Cambon comes from Congressman Ralph Abraham’s (R-Louisiana) office, where he served as Abraham’s legislative director and focused on agricultural issues.

The Telecommunications Association hired Kara Semmler as its new general counsel. Her replacement, Rachel Oglesby, starts the first week of November.

Caroline Thorman is the governor’s new federal liaison. This was the governor’s daughter’s, Kennedy Noem, old role. She was most recently working for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Before that, she worked for Congressman French Hill’s (R-Arkansas) office.

The early evening news on KEVN.