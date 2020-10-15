Advertisement

New public alert system rolling out for Rapid City and Pennington County

alert system
alert system(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new alerts are available by texting 888777 and texting PC Impact, PC Snow, RC Impact, or RC Snow for whichever alerts you would like to receive to your smartphone via a text message

Some of the alerts that will be sent out will be weather impacts, traffic accidents, areas in town to avoid due to emergency situations amongst others.

The city and county is switching over to a new server from the previous 211 system due to the popularity of it and outgrowing the bandwidth of the system.

“We’ve seen some times where the messages haven’t gotten out as quickly we wanted them. When you have thousands of subscribers, that’s a lot of information in a short time frame, so we exceeded the capabilities of our original system,” Dustin Willett, Director of Emergency Management for Rapid City and Pennington County, says

If you were signed up by the previous alert system using 211, you will no longer receive as of October 25th

