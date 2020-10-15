Advertisement

City’s Solid Waste Division issues a yard waste compost advisory

By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A yard waste compost advisory has been issued by Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division due to herbicides being discovered in the facility’s yard waste compost.

The test that was conducted found Clopyralid, MCPP, and Quinclorac

The superintendent for the City Solid Waste, Jeff Barber, says Clopyralid is the persistent herbicide that takes longer to break down.

Barber says Clopyralid poses low toxicity to animals and humans, but he advises that people do not put this compost in their gardens.

Nearly 4,200 tons of compost have been sold to date this year from the solid waste facility to the public.

“We had a customer that had called and asked if we had herbicide in our compost, and we have not had an issue like this for decades. But it did show positive, and so that’s where we’re at now. We’re looking into it and running other tests to get this figured out,” says Barber.

Click here for more information about the advisory.

News

Federal grant will improve rural South Dakota’s internet access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The project will serve eight areas between Hill City and Lead.

News

Decory’s Haunt takes safe scaring to a whole new level

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Not only does Decory’s Haunt meet CDC guidelines on the outside but also behind the scenes.

News

Federal grants approved to state rail projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s grant requests for three rail projects have been approved to receive Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) grant awards.

News

New public alert system rolling out for Rapid City and Pennington County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Alert system for Pennington County residents

News

Gov. Noem heads out-of-state to campaign for President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
She’s back on the campaign trail to get President Donald Trump re-elected.