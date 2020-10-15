Advertisement

130 RCAS students sidelined after COVID-19 exposure

Raiders Huddle
Raiders Huddle(Brendan Mackey)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Athletes from Rapid City Stevens and Central High schools cannot play sports after significant exposure to COVID-19.

Katy Urban, Communications Director for the school district, said as many as 130 students are incapable of participating in their sport due to being put into quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

Due to the around 130 students in quarantine, games for the next 14 days are canceled, Urban said.

Stevens High School

As many as 90 members of the Stevens High School football team are quarantined due to close contact with six team members who tested positive.

Stevens varsity volleyball team has 15 members sidelined after being exposed to COVID-19 at an event, though the team hasn’t had any positive cases.

Central High School

The Central High School cheer team has 25 students sitting out due to exposure to one person on the team testing positive, Urban said.

