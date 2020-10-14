WHP seizes men transporting 2 pounds of meth after speeding at 92 mph

GILLETTE, W.Y. (KEVN) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested two men after finding 2 pounds of meth inside the trunk of a rental car Monday morning.

Jerry Dawson, 26, of Dickinson, North Dakota, and 34-year-old Bobby Dickerson of Bakersfield, California, are facing charges of possessing a felony amount of meth and a misdemeanor amount of ecstasy.

Dawson was driving a black 2020 Chrysler 300 with Arizona plates when he was pulled over by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Highway 50 just outside Pleasantdale for going over 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. They were on their way from Las Vegas to Dickinson, North Dakota, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol in a press release.

The WHP trooper told the occupants to get out of the car after smelling marijuana. The trooper also noticed a marijuana bud on the passenger seat.

The WHP trooper then opened the trunk and found 2 pounds of meth and the misdemeanor amount of ecstasy.

When the meth was found, Dickerson ran away from the trooper and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who were at the scene to assist, and into a nearby field. The driver and passenger were eventually arrested and taken to the Campbell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.