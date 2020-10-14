South Dakota sees 30,000 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.

The 879 new cases bring the state total to 30,215. Of those, 6,604 are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries by 313 to 23,320.

There are 303 people who are currently hospitalized in South Dakota. In the Black Hills, 14.2% of hospital beds and 14.5% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 47 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, eight patients are in ICU beds and five are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, six COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has three patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has seven patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

The Custer and Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Wednesday.

So far, 288 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that South Dakota’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases is due to an increase in testing as the state saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized by the virus. However, didn’t explain the increase and how it was connected to testing.

“We have tripled the amount of testing that we are doing in the state of South Dakota, which is why we’re seeing elevated positive cases,” Noem said. “That’s normal, that’s natural, that’s expected.”

The state has seen one of the nation’s highest positivity rates for testing in the last 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 681 of 3,292 people (+85) are contagious or 20.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Meade County, 131 of 737 people (+12) are contagious or 17.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

In Lawrence County, 128 of 596 people (+27) are contagious or 21.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.7%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 148 of 456 (+15) people are contagious or 32.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

In Custer County, 45 of 234 people (+10) are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

In Butte County, 56 of 179 (+7) people are contagious or 31.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 43 of 143 (+6) people are contagious or 30.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8%.

In Jackson County, 24 of 64 people (+7) are contagious or 37.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.3%.

For people in Haakon County, 22 of 55 (+4) people are contagious or 40% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

In Bennett County, 32 of 114 (+5) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

For people in Ziebach County, 11 of 73 (+2) people are contagious or 15.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%

