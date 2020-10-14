Advertisement

New Dunkin’ donut is scary spicy

The frosting has ghost and cayenne peppers in it
The donuts are topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers.
The donuts are topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Just in time for Halloween, Dunkin' is putting some scary heat in its pastry lineup.

The new treat is called the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

It’s topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers. To top it off, it’s dusted with red sugar.

The sweet heat treat is available at participating locations until December.

