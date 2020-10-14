Museum of Geology: Happy National Fossil Day!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Fossil Day is always celebrated in the second full week of October and this year the Museum of Geology at School of Mines and Technology has you covered. All week long they’ll be celebrating Earth Science week with events, tours, and exhibits all highlighting the wonderful world of geology and paleontology.

Assistant Director, Emily Berry, bring some of the fossils they have found in our area and shares why this day is so special to paleontologist and people around the world.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.