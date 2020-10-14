Advertisement

Monument Health makes online option to schedule COVID-19 tests available

The new online option is for patients who do not need to speak with a nurse, but have symptoms and want to schedule a test.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at a Monument Health location in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis, the health care provider said in a release Wednesday.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at a Monument Health location in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis, the health care provider said in a release Wednesday.

Until now, all patients had to schedule tests by calling Monument Health’s Nurse Triage Line.

The new online option is for patients who do not need to speak with a nurse, but have symptoms and want to schedule a test.

Since it launched this spring, the Nurse Triage Line has received about 40,000 calls.

Nurses guide patients through testing and treatment throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, however, the Nurse Triage Line has been extremely busy as the number of cases has increased and as children return to school.

The line was receiving about 250 calls per day on weekdays and 100 calls per day on weekends, according to Stephanie Lahr, M.D., chief information officer and chief medical information officer. More recently, as many as 500 people per day were calling in on weekdays and 200 per day on weekends.

“It has been a great resource for so many patients, and we’re excited that it’s been a success,” Lahr said. “We’re also frustrated that patients are spending a lot of time on hold.”

The Nurse Triage Line will continue to be a resource for patients who have questions, complex cases or a need to schedule an in-person or telemedicine doctor visit. They can also schedule diagnostic tests. In addition, the Nurse Triage Line staff will continue to operate the Care Companion program, which closely monitors COVID-19 patients who are treating themselves at home.

Drive-through testing is available at Monument Health Clinics in Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis as well as the 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City.

The new program can be found on the Monument Health website.

