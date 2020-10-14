Advertisement

Hospitality staff serves up big donation

By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Servers are often grateful for tips -- and company bonuses are met with even greater appreciation. But when Covid hit, the hospitality staff at Deadwood Mt. Grand found a way to give back.

Richards says “It came up why don’t we donate it to a local charity that actually needs it.”

Aaron Richards, a food and beverage manager, heard about Feeding South Dakota, a hunger relief organization, that provides temporary food assistance. For a group of food and beverage servers, the charity felt like the perfecter order.

Richards says “It was one of those things where it felt right at the time. We weren’t seeking any publicity and we didn’t really want it to get out there. It was the kindness of the staff here from the food and beverage department; that’s every server, bartender, cook, and dishwasher. It came out to be around $50 a person but times 55 people.”

The staff may have donated a small amount individually but the return they received was tenfold.

Richard says "I didn’t realize how good it would make me feel. I’ve given charity for years. As a large company, you do these things. But this is one that hit home for everyone.

The food and beverage staff made their donation in May but the charitable feeling continues.

