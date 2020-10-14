Environmental Impact Statement on B-21 released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for the B-21 “Raider” the Air Force is hosting a series of public hearings on the Environmental Impact Statement from the new aircraft.

The meeting showed some possible construction sites on the base as well as a noise impact summary which the Air Force says will lead to a 72 percent decrease in acres of land exposed to noise levels as well as approximately 82 percent decrease in people exposed to noise as the B-21 is implemented and the B-1 is phased out.

As for Air Quality, the only air emissions that would increase at Ellsworth would be Nitrogen Oxides that would go up by 1 point 6 percent.

The B-21 generally flies higher than B-1′s so the visibility of the aircraft would also decrease.

