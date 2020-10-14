Below average temperatures through the weekend; rain/snow showers possible Thursday afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough centered near the Hudson Bay area is setting up an active pattern over the next several days and into next week. Temperatures will also be staying below normal for this time of year in the low 50s Friday, but then in the 40s and even 30s for the weekend and the start of next week. A few disturbances racing in from the northwest will bring chances for rain and snow showers for the area tomorrow afternoon and evening, with breezy conditions expected.

Friday will start off with sunshine, but clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Dry conditions expected Friday, but another disturbance moves in Saturday morning dropping temperatures throughout the day. Scattered rain and snow showers continue throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, with colder air in place. Another wave moves in Monday, bringing an additional chance for rain and snow showers in town. Snow showers likely staying in the Hills, but we could see a few flurries or light snow showers Downtown. High snow accumulations are not expected, but could see a dusting in some areas.

