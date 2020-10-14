Advertisement

Below average temperatures through the weekend; rain/snow showers possible Thursday afternoon

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough centered near the Hudson Bay area is setting up an active pattern over the next several days and into next week. Temperatures will also be staying below normal for this time of year in the low 50s Friday, but then in the 40s and even 30s for the weekend and the start of next week. A few disturbances racing in from the northwest will bring chances for rain and snow showers for the area tomorrow afternoon and evening, with breezy conditions expected.

Friday will start off with sunshine, but clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Dry conditions expected Friday, but another disturbance moves in Saturday morning dropping temperatures throughout the day. Scattered rain and snow showers continue throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, with colder air in place. Another wave moves in Monday, bringing an additional chance for rain and snow showers in town. Snow showers likely staying in the Hills, but we could see a few flurries or light snow showers Downtown. High snow accumulations are not expected, but could see a dusting in some areas.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Below average temperatures expected through the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

High Wind Warning Today - few showers possible, too.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Extremely windy weather Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected.

Forecast

Windy Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT

Latest News

Forecast

Pleasant Weather Today, but Howling Winds Likely Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Nicest day of the week on tap

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 60s for many.

Forecast

Nice Day Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT

Forecast

Felling a Lot More Like Fall this Week!

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:20 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Next chance for rain/snow comes Wednesday AM; Cooler end to the week

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler week ahead

Forecast

Cooler and cloudy Sunday; Main threat for showers in the morning

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Showers and cooler Sunday