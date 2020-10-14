Advertisement

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

Strong northwesterly winds are expected Oct. 14. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour.
Strong northwesterly winds are expected Oct. 14. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an air quality alert for fine dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The alert is issued by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected Oct. 14. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour. Winds are expected to diminish this evening.

The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing soil manipulation in construction, industrial and agricultural activities and increasing pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources' webpage.

